Realme to launch its first Dizo product on July 1

Even before their first product launch, DIZO has established a presence of over 320 service centers in more than 310 cities across India.

Advertisement

Realme is gearing up to launch its first product for its new sub-brand Realme DIZO soon. The company has scheduled the launch event which will take place on July 1.

The company took to Twitter to announce the official launch date of its first product in India. It is however yet not clear which product(s) will be launched in India next month.

Advertisement

The tweet reads "The announcement you've all been waiting for! Mark your calendars for the first DIZO product launch on July 1st. Tag to let your friends know and watch this space for more updates! #DIZO #realmeTechLife #BeDifferent."

It is expected that DIZO will likely launch smartwatches or TWS headphones or both at the launch event. We expect the company to soon start teasing about the new upcoming product.

On the other hand, DIZO has also partnered with Flipkart which hints that the products will be available on the e-commerce portal. DIZO will utilise Flipkart’s pan-India supply chain and will make all four categories of products – namely Smart Entertainment, Smart Home, Smart Care and Accessories – available on Flipkart.

Meanwhile, Realme Dizo is also reportedly working on two feature phones – DIZO Star 300 and Star 500 which were recently certified by the FCC. Other leaks suggest there will be rebranded Realme audio products, the DIZO Watch (Realme Watch 2), DIZO GoPods, and the DIZO GoPods D based on the Realme Buds Air 2 and Realme Buds Q2 respectively.

Being the first brand under realme TechLife ecosystem, DIZO will have unwavering support from realme on three key aspects – Industrial Design, Supply Chain and AIoT experience that work perfectly with the realme Link App. Flipkart, further, will provide consumers the option to buy DIZO products at the convenience of their home.

DIZO aims to provide consumer with the highest standard of service. Even before their first product launch, DIZO has established a presence of over 320 service centers in more than 310 cities across India.