Realme GT 2 Pro launch date set for April 7 in India

Realme GT 2 Pro has now been confirmed to launch in India next month. The brand will launch the smartphone in the country on April 7.

Alongside, Realme GT 2 will also be launched in India. Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro were recently teased officially to launch in India. The devices were originally launched in China in January and were revealed globally at the MWC event 2022.

Realme took to Twitter to confirm that the Realme GT2 series will be launched on April 7 at 12:30 noon IST time. It is also likely that the brand might change the launch date as the tweet has now been deleted.

Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications

It sports a 6.7-inch LTPO E4 AMOLED screen with a Quad HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Further, it has MEMC, 1400 nits of peak brightness, 1000Hz touch sampling rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC powers the smartphone. There is a triple camera unit at the back, including a 50-megapixel IMX766 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel 150-degree ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. Besides, it comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front.

Further, the smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Additionally, on the software front, you will get Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12. Connectivity options include dual-SIM 5G, dual-band WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-frequency GNSS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Realme GT 2 Specifications

Realme GT 2 sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1000Hz touch sampling rate, 1300nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

In addition, the smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Besides, the smartphone is equipped with a triple camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera featuring a Sony IMX766, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone also comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front.

Realme GT 2 comes with Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC connectivity on the connectivity front. Further, the smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery supporting 65W charging over a USB Type-C port. In addition, you get stereo speakers and Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.