Realme 9i 5G launched in India with Dimensity 810, 5000mAh battery

Realme has today launched the Realme 9i 5G smartphone in India. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging. Let’s take a detailed look at the specs, price, and availability in India.

Pricing and Availability

The new Realme 9i 5G phone is launched in two variants. The 4GB + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs 14,999. The phone also has a 6GB + 128GB model priced at Rs 16,999. It comes in Soulful Blue, Rocking Black and Metallica Gold colours.

The smartphone will go on sale for purchase starting August 24 on Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline retailers.

Realme 9i 5G Specifications

The Realme 9i 5G sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD full HD+ display with 1080 × 2400 pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the display panel has peak brightness levels of 400 nits. It is powered by the an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. In addition, the storage is expandable up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The phone comes equipped with a triple camera setup. It comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and PDAF, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera with an f/2.4 aperture. In addition, there’s an 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that has 18W Dart fast charging support.

The Realme 9i 5G runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It also has face recognition as well.

Moreover, the phone supports dual-SIM, 5G, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the phone measures 164.4×75.1×8.1mm and weighs 187 grams.