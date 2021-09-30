Realme GT Master Edition to get Rs 5,000 discount at Flipkart Big Billion Days

Realme has announced that its Realme GT Master Edition will get a massive discount at the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days starting on October 3. In addition, the phone will also be available at discounted price at Realme Festive Days sale event, which starts from October 3 to October 10.

The Realme GT Master Edition 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will be available at Rs 20,999. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option will retail at Rs 22,999. The top variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage will be available at Rs 24,999. between October 3 to 10. The phone comes in Cosmos Black, Luna White, and Voyager Grey colour options.

Flipkart buyers will get an additional discount of 10 per cent on using credit or debit cards of either Axis Bank or ICICI Bank. In addition, if you buy from the Realme website, there will also be an instant discount of up to Rs 2,000 on ICICI credit cards EMI. The Realme GT Master Edition comes in Cosmos Black, Luna White, and Voyager Grey colour options.

Realme GT Master Edition Specs

In terms of specifications, the phone comes with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 778G SoC powers the GT Master Edition with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Master Edition comes with a 4300mAh battery with 65W fast charging. For security, there is an in-screen fingerprint sensor on both of them. The smartphone runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 on the software front. For security, it has an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

It is equipped with a triple camera setup with 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens 119° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.3 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. In addition, the Master Edition has a 32MP IMX615 selfie cam.