Realme Smart TV with MediaTek chipset launched in India

The Realme Smart TV comes with 178-degree wide-viewing angle along with a bright LED screen and seven preset display modes.

Advertisement

Realme has today announced the launch of its first Smart TV in India. Dubbed as Realme Smart TV, the Smart TV comes with a price tag Rs 12,999 for the 32-inch model and Rs 21,999 for the Full HD model.

The company has also introduced Realme 100W soundbar, which it will be launching soon in India. Realme has announced some launch offers for Realme Smart TV. To start with, users will get 6 months of free YouTube Premium subscription with the purchase of Realme TV on Flipkart. The company is offering door-step installation within 48 hours along with an extended warranty for the screen. The company has 780+ service centres and it serves 17,000+ pin codes across India.

The Realme Smart TV is available in two screen sizes: 32-inch HD and 43-inch Full HD screen. It comes with 178-degree wide-viewing angle along with a bright LED screen and seven preset display modes. It comes with Chroma Boost Picture Engine that offers enhanced picture quality along with 400nits brightness. The Smart TV comes with bezel-less design, which the brand claims are better than the competitors.

Advertisement

The Smart TV is loaded with a MediaTek quad-core processor with Cortex-A54 CPU. It comes with Mali-470 MP3 GPU along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. In terms of audio, it is loaded with 24W quad-stereo speakers with Dolby Audio. The speakers are situated at the base of the panel and it features two all-range speakers and two tweeters for the enhanced audio experience. It comes with all-in-one remote control, which comes with different dedicated buttons for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Youtube.

The Realme Smart TV runs on Android TV. It comes with different streaming platforms in-built including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more. One can download 5,000+ apps from Google Play Store. The Smart TV comes with Google Assistant integration as well. It features Chromecast built-in function. In terms of connectivity options, it supports three HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, SPDIF, DVB-T2 and ethernet ports.

