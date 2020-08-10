Realme Smart TV now available at 1,250 offline stores across India

Realme Smart TV was earlier available for purchase via online channels - realme.com and Flipkart.com.

Realme Smart TV will now be available at 1,250 offline stores across India for the customers to purchase, the company has announced today. These offline stores are a part of the realme ‘Royal Club’, which is the privileged club providing more benefits for the customers.





Realme Smart TV was launched in India in the two sizes - 32 inches, priced at Rs 12,999 and 43 inches is priced at Rs 21,999. To recall, the TV was earlier available for purchase via online channels - realme.com and Flipkart.com.

Additionally, the Realme Smart TV will come with a one-year warranty, and an additional one year of warranty on Panel. Realme is committed to providing fast door-step installation service within 48 hours of over 85% purchases and with over 780 + service centers across that includes 17000 + pin codes.

Realme TV Specifications





The Realme Smart TV sports a premium, bezel-less design, and comes with ultra-high brightness of up to 400 nits along with Chroma Boost picture engine, making the screen 20% brighter than the average and the colours vivid, even in the brightest lights.



The Smart TV is powered by a high-performance MediaTek 64-bit quad-core processor and comes with a RAM clocked at 2133MHz. The realme Smart TV runs on Android 9.0 and comes with Google Assistant to control the TV with one’s voice to customize the experience to unique interests and enable access to a variety of content through the Google Play Store & YouTube. While the TV comes pre-installed with key apps like Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube, users can download 5000+ apps from the Google play store.



The TV also comes with Dolby Audio certificated 24W Quad Stereo speakers, comprising two sets of speakers that are located at the bottom. Each set is composed of one full-range speaker and one tweeter, enabling the realme Smart TV to create a surround sound system, and enhance the consumer experience.

The Smart TV also supports 2.4GHz WiFi and Infrared, Bluetooth 5.0 multiple wireless connections. It comes with all-in-one remote control, which comes with different dedicated buttons for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Youtube. In terms of connectivity options, it supports three HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, SPDIF, DVB-T2 and ethernet ports.