Realme Scale with reinforced glass cover announced

Realme has announced the launch of its new product in its lifestyle segment. The smartphone maker has announced the launch of the Realme Scale.

The Realme Scale comes with a price tag of 129 Yuan (approx. Rs 1,400) and it will be available at an introductory price of 99 Yuan (approx. Rs 1050). The scale is available in White and Blue colour options.

The latest scale is in line with the company's 1+4+N IoT strategy. The scale is around 23.3mm in size and it features a 6mm reinforced glass cover. The company says that there is a hidden LED display under the glass. The scale can weigh up to 350 kgs with 50 grams precision.

The company has introduced two models of the scale. The first model is used to measure the weight of humans, while the second model is used to measure the weight of the pets like puppies, cats, rabbits and more. The latter model comes with the ability to measure 9.99 kgs with 10 grams accuracy. Furthermore, one can also weigh fruits, vegetables and other small objects with this scale.

The Realme Scale is designed to measure body fat and it comes with a high-precision BIA sensor, which is capable of measuring body fat, muscle count among others by analysing bioelectric current information from the body. The scale also supports real-time heart-rate monitoring. One can access all the data from the Realme Link application.