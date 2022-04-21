Realme Q5, Realme Q5 Pro launched with Snapdragon SoCs, 120Hz Displays

Realme has launched two new Q series smartphones in China, including the Realme Q5 and the Realme Q5 Pro. Both the smartphones come with 120Hz displays but the Q5 has an IPS LCD panel whereas the Q5 Pro has an E4 AMOLED display. The Realme Q5 and the Q5 Pro are powered by Snapdragon SoCs.

Realme Q5 Pro is priced at CNY 1,799 (approx Rs 21,200) for the 6GB + 128GB storage model, CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 23,700) for the 8GB + 128GB variant and CNY 2,199 (approx Rs 26,000) for the 8GB + 256GB model. It will be available in Phantom, Snow Drift, and Summer Engine colour options.

Realme Q5 pricing starts at CNY 1,399 (approx Rs 16,600) for the 6GB + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB + 128GB trim is priced at CNY 1,599 (approx Rs 18,900). There is also an 8GB + 256GB storage variant that costs CNY 1,799 (approx Rs 21,200). The smartphone is available in three colour options — Glacier Chopping Waves, Phantom, and Racing Dusk. It will go on sale in China via the Realme website on April 27.

Realme Q5 Specifications

The Realme Q5 sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,412 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage which is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot.

For optics, the Realme Q5 features a triple rear camera setup that comprises of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. For selfies and video chats, there’s a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.05 aperture lens.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 60W fast charging support. It runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 OS.

Realme Q5 Pro Specifications

The Realme Q5 Pro sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. The Realme Q5 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, you get a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture lens, a 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter with an f/2.25 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. It sports a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.45 aperture lens.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There’s an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support and runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 OS. There’s also an X-Axis linear vibration motor and a stereo speaker setup.