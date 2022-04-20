Realme Narzo 50A Prime RAM, storage and colour options leaked ahead of launch in India

Realme Narzo 50A Prime will soon be launched in India. As of now, an official launch date is not announced but reports say that the phone will be launched in India on April 30. Now ahead of the launch, the RAM, storage and colour variants of Narzo 50A Prime have been leaked online.

Popular tipster Mukul Sharma on his Twitter handle has leaked the storage variants, as well as the colour options. In addition, the tipster has also leaked a few specifications of the Realme Narzo 50A Prime. Meanwhile, Realme Narzo 50A Prime has also been teased on Amazon India.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime Leaked Variants

As per the leak, the Narzo 50A Prime will launch in two storage options in India. There will be a 4GB and 64GB of storage variants. The higher storage option will have 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In addition, for the colour options, the phone will come in Blue and Black colours.

Further, the Narzo 50A will come with a 50MP AI triple rear camera. It will sport a 6.6-inch full HD+ display. The phone will pack a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Notably, there will not be a charger in the retail box. Under the hood, there will be UniSoc T612 SoC and it will run Android 11.

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime has already been launched at IDR 1,799,000 (roughly Rs. 10,600) for the 4GB + 64GB version. The 4GB + 128GB version will cost you IDR 1,999,000 (roughly Rs. 11,700). It comes in Flash Black and Flash Blue colours.

Specifications

The phone features a 6.6-inch full HD+ display with 2408× 1080 pixels resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, 600 nits max brightness, and a 90.7 percent screen ratio. In addition, there is a waterdrop notch on the screen to house an 8-megapixel front camera.

Under the hood, the phone gets an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC paired with up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. There will also be support for storage expansion via a microSD card up to 1TB.

For the camera, there is a triple camera setup at the rear. This includes a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel B&W portrait sensor with f/2.8 aperture. It has an 8-megapixel front sensor for selfies and video calls.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It runs on Realme UI R Edition based Android 11 OS. In addition, the phone sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.