Realme Pocket and Cobble Bluetooth speakers launched in India at starting Rs 999

Realme has today launched the Realme Pocket and Realme Cobble Bluetooth speakers in India. The Realme Cobble is priced at Rs 1,599. It comes in Metal Black and Electric Blue colours.

On the other hand, the Realme Pocket is priced at Rs 999. It comes in Desert Black and Desert White colours. Both Bluetooth speakers will be available through Realme India’s website and Flipkart starting from September 15th.

Let’s take a look at their specifications and features.

Realme Cobble

Realme Cobble Bluetooth speaker comes with a Game Mode that is claimed to offer a low latency of up to 88ms. The speaker also features stereo pairing and has three equalizers presets, including Bass, Dynamic and Bright. The speaker is IPX5 certified, making it resistant to minor splashes and sprinkles. In addition, it comes with a 5W Dynamic Bass Boost driver.

The speaker connects with other devices over Bluetooth 5.0 and is backed by a 1,500mAh battery which is claimed to deliver up to 9 hours of playback time on a single charge. The speaker has a charging time of 2.5 hours per Realme’s claim. You can control various Bluetooth speaker features through the Realme Link App, available only on Android and not iOS.

Realme Pocket

The Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker weighs just 113 grams and is equipped with a 3W Dynamic Bass Boost Driver combined with a passive radiator. In addition, the speaker is IPX5 rated, making it resistant to water sprays and splashes. The speaker also gets a stereo pairing feature, so you can use two speakers to get a stereo effect.

There are three equalizer presets available to choose from, including Bass, Bright and Dynamic. The speaker also comes with Bluetooth v5 connectivity. In addition, it has a game mode for enhanced audio-video sync. The speaker has a total playback time of 6 hours and can be charged within 2.5 hours through a USB Type-C port.