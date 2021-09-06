Realme Pocket and Cobble Bluetooth speakers launching in India on September 9

Realme has confirmed the launch of Realme Pocket and Realme Cobble Bluetooth speakers in India. The speakers will be launched alongside the Realme 8s 5G, Realme 8i, and Realme Pad at the September 9 launch event.

Realme now has created dedicated events for the two speakers revealing some key specifications on its website. Let’s take a look at their specifications and features.

Realme Cobble

Realme Cobble Bluetooth speaker will be available in Electric Blue and Metal Black colour options. It comes with a Game Mode that is claimed to offer a low latency of up to 88ms. The speaker also features stereo pairing and comes with three equalizer presets including Bass, Dynamic and Bright. The speaker hmis IPX5 certified making it resistant to minor splashes and sprinkles. It comes with a 5W Dynamic Bass Boost driver

The speaker connects with othet devices over Bluetooth 5.0 and is backed by a 1,500mAh battery which is claimed to deliver up to 9 hours of playback time on a single charge. The speaker has a charging time of 2.5 hours per Realme’s claim. You can control various features of the Bluetooth speaker through the Realme Link App available only on Android and not iOS.

Realme Pocket

The Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker will come in Classic Black and Desert White colour options. It weighs just 113 grams and is equipped with a 3W Dynamic Bass Boost Driver that is combined with a passive radiator. The speaker is IPX5 rated making it resistant against water sprays and splashes. The speaker also gets a stereo pairing feature so you can use two speakers to get a stereo effect.

There are three equalizer presets available to choose from including Bass, Bright and Dynamic. The speaker also comes with Bluetooth v5 connectivity. It has a game mode for enhanced audio video sync. The speaker has a total playback time of 6 hours and can be charged within 2.5 hours through a USB Type-C port.