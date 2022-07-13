Realme Pad X set to launch in India soon, Flipkart availability confirmed

Realme Pad X will soon make its debut in India. The company has now officially teased the launch of the Realme Pad X in India. However, the exact launch date is still unknown.

The microsite for the same is now live on Realme India’s official. In addition, the Realme Pad X is also confirmed to be available on Flipkart after its launch in India. To recall, the Realme Pad X was first launched in China back in May this year.

A recent report revealed that the Indian variant will also feature the Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, just like the Chinese counterpart. It is said to arrive in India in Glacier Blue, Racing Green, and Glowing Grey colours. For the storage options, a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB variants are likely to come.

Realme Pad X Specifications

The Realme Pad X sports an 11-inch LCD display with a 2K resolution. The panel has support for sunlight mode and a TÜV Rheinland-certified hardware-level blue light filter. Further, the screen has 450 nits of peak brightness with 84.6% of screen-to-body ratio.

The Pad X is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM an up to 128GB of storage. The device supports virtual RAM expansion up to 5GB and internal storage expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card.

The tablet has a 13MP rear camera and a 105° front-facing front camera for optics. Next, the screen has support for stylus input.

The tablet packs an 8,340mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It runs on Realme UI 3.0 for Pad which is based on Android 12. Lastly, you get quad speaker setup on the Realme Pad X that is powered by Dolby Atmos and supports Hi-res audio.