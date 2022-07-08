Realme C35 6GB RAM variant launched in India

Realme C35 has launched in a new variant in India with 6GB of RAM. The new variant has all the same specifications apart from higher RAM and a more expensive price tag. The Realme C35 first launched in India back in March in two variants with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage.

The Realme C35 6GB + 128GB variant has been launched at Rs 15,999 in India while it is listed for Rs 13,999 on Realme’s website. The 4GB + 128GB version will cost you Rs 12,999 while the 4GB + 64GB variant comes at Rs 11,999. It comes in Glowing Black and Glowing Green colours.

Realme C35 Specifications

Realme C35 features a 6.6-inch full HD+ display with 2408× 1080 pixels resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, 600 nits max brightness, and a 90.7 percent screen ratio. In addition, there is a waterdrop notch on the screen to house an 8-megapixel front camera.

Under the hood, the phone gets an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. There is also support for storage expansion via a microSD card up to 256GB.

For the camera, there is a triple camera setup at the rear. This includes a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor, and VGA B&W portrait sensor with f/2.8 aperture. It has an 8-megapixel front sensor.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It runs on Realme UI R Edition based Android 11 OS. In addition, the phone sports a side mounted fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity options include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 and more. Lastly, it measures 164.4×75.6×8.1mm and weighs 189 grams.