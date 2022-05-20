Realme Pad X 5G to be announced on May 26, official renders surface

Realme has announced it will launch its first in China called the Realme Pad X 5G on May 24. Ahead of the launch, the tablet is also up for reservations on Chinese retailer site, JD.com revealing its official renders.

Realme has also posted the first teaser image of the tablet that shows the tablet in Neon Green with racing stripes on the back. It will reveals that the tablet will come in Blue and Grey colours. Further, there will also be stylus support as well. The device will sport a slim profile of 7.1mm.

As per the renders via listing on JD.com, the tablet will come in two variants. There will be 4 GBRAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variants. The tablet will sport slim bezels on the front and a single camera setup on the back along with AI branding.

Further, the right side will be equipped with a volume rocker while the left side will have SIM slot. The top will feature the power button, as per the listing.

Realme Pad X 5G Leaked Specs

The specifications of the Realme Pad X are not official, the rumours suggest that the upcoming Realme tablet could be arriving in two CPU variants. The first one may arrive with the Snapdragon 870, whereas there could be a variant featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

In addition, the Snapdragon 870 chipset variant will be equipped with an LCD panel that offers a 2.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by an 8,360mAh battery. Besides, the tablet will have support for a stylus, which could be called the Realme Pad Pen. The device may arrive with price range of $300 .

Realme Pad 5G could also be powered by yet to be announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset. This variant could be called the Realme Pad 5G Master Explorer Edtion.