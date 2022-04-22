Realme Pad Mini, Realme Buds Q2s launch date set for April 29 in India: Things to Know

Realme Pad Mini tablet will be launched in the country on April 29. Alongside, the company will also launch Realme Buds Q2s true wireless earbuds in India. Realme has already confimred to launch the Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone and two new smart TVs under the Realme Smart TV X series.

Realme Pad Mini and Realme Buds Q2s will be launched next week in the country at 12:30 PM in India. The event will be streamed on YouTube as well. They will be made available on Flipkart and the official website of Realme in early May. Let’s take a look at their features.

Realme Pad Mini Specs

The Realme Pad Mini sports an 8.7-inch HD display with a resolution of 1340×800 and a screen-to-body ratio of 84.59 percent. Further, the side bezels are thin, but the top and bottom of the tablet are slightly thicker.

ALSO READ: Realme Pad Mini announced with UNISOC T616 SoC, 6400mAh battery

Moving on, the tablet is powered by the Unisoc T616 chipset, a 12 nm chipset with Mali-G57 GPU. Further, the chipset is coupled with 3/4GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of in-built storage. The storage is expandable via microSD card up to 1TB.

In addition, the tablet is backed by a 6,400mAh battery and will support 18W fast charging with reverse charging. It runs Android 11 with realme UI for Pad.

The device sports a slim profile of 7.6mm and weigh 372 grams. It measures 211.8×124.5×7.6mm. For the optics, the front side has a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls with an f/2.2 lens. Additionally, its rear side will feature an 8-megapixel shooter.

Realme Buds Q2s Specifications

The Realme Buds Q2s sport a transparent design. They connect via Bluetooth 5.2 and offer up to 10m range. The earbuds have support for the AAC and SBC audio codecs.

In addition, the Buds Q2s are IPX4 water-resistant. They are equipped with a 10mm bass boost driver. The Realme Buds Q2s are equipped with AI environmental noise cancellation (ENC) that can reduce the ambient noise during calls. The device offers an 88ms low latency gaming mode.

Moreover, the Realme Buds Q2s is backed by a 480mAh battery unit and is claimed to offer up to 30 hours of total playback on a single charge. Each earbud is powered by a 40mAh cell that is capable of offering up to 5 hours of usage. The TWS earphones also support fast charging via a USB-C port.