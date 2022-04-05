Realme Pad Mini announced with UNISOC T616 SoC, 6400mAh battery

Realme has announced the Realme Pad Mini in the Philippines. The tablet comes with 8.4-inch WXGA+ display, UniSoC T616 SoC with up to 4GB of RAM, Android 11, 6400mAh battery and more.

Let’s take a detailed look at the tablet’s specs, price, and availability.

Pricing Details

The Realme Pad Mini has been announced in two variants. It is priced at 8490 pesos (Rs 12,490 approx.) for the 3GB + 32GB model. The top end model with 4GB + 64GB storage is priced at 9990 pesos (Rs 14,700 approx.).

The tablet comes in Grey and Blue colours. It is already available to order in the Philippines. It is also expected to launch soon in India.

Realme Pad Mini Specs

The Realme Pad Mini sports an 8.7-inch HD display with a resolution of 1340×800 and a screen-to-body ratio of 84.59 percent. Further, the side bezels are thin, but the top and bottom of the tablet are slightly thicker.

ALSO READ: Realme Pad Mini tipped to launch in India soon

Moving on, the tablet is powered by the Unisoc T616 chipset, a 12 nm chipset with Mali-G57 GPU. Further, the chipset is coupled with 3/4GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of in-built storage. The storage is expandable via microSD card up to 1TB.

In addition, the tablet is backed by a 6,400mAh battery and will support 18W fast charging with reverse charging. It runs Android 11 with realme UI for Pad.

The device sports a slim profile of 7.6mm and weigh 372 grams. It measures 211.8×124.5×7.6mm. For the optics, the front side has a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls with an f/2.2 lens. Additionally, its rear side will feature an 8-megapixel shooter.

Besides, the connectivity features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS and USB 2.0 Type-C. Lastly, the tablet also comes with 3.5 mm audio jack and dual speakers