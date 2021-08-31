Realme Pad chipset and RAM revealed via Geekbench listing

Realme is prepping the launch of their Realme Pad as the company’s first tablet. The tablet has already been spotted on a bunch of certification websites earier. Now Realme Pad has appeared on Geekbench revealing its chipset and RAM details.

Realme Pad Geekbench

The tablet has surfaced on GeekBench with model number RMP2102. The listing reveals that it is powered by MediaTek’s MT6769V/CU octa-core chipset. This includes six CPU cores working at 1.80GHz and two CPU cores clocking at 2.0GHz. So the tablet will feature the Helio G80.

Further, the listing tells us that it will come with 4GB RAM. We expect a 6GB model as well at the launch. Lastly, the tablet runs on Android 11, possibly with a version of Realme UI designed for tablets.

The Realme Pad’s Geekbench score for single-core performance is 326 and 1144 for multi-core performance. The Geekbench listing was originally spotted by Bestopedia.

At the recent GT series of smartphones launch event, Realme Pad will make its debut soon with AMOLED display. But nothing about the screen size was revealed by the company. Earlier reports suggested that the tablet will be equipped with a 10.4-inch screen.

Earlier, renders and specifications of the Realme Pad were leaked online. The upcoming Realme tablet will be offered in Gold and Grey colour options with an aluminium body. The renders showed a power button and two speakers on one side.

It will also pack quad speakers. At the bottom, there are two more speakers and a USB Type-C port. The rear houses another 8MP shooter and Realme branding in the bottom corner. The volume rocker is located on the frame, close to the camera module.

Realme Pad specifications (Rumoured)

In terms of specs, the device is expected to bring a 10.4-inch display with a selfie camera in the right-hand side bezel, which carries an 8MP f/2.8 sensor. Under the hood, it is said to come with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This storage is expandable via a MicroSD card slot.

For now, there is no information regarding the chipset inside this tablet. However, the device will run Android 11 straight out of the box with Realme UI 2.0. It could come equipped with a 7,100mAh battery cell.