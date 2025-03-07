Realme P3 Ultra 5G India Launch Teased: What to Expect?

Realme P3 Ultra 5G India launch has been teased by the Chinese smartphone player in the country. This would be the first Ultra branded device from the brand and would be the third model in the P3-series family, which consists of the existing Realme P3x 5G and the Realme P3 Pro 5G. Here’s everything to expect from the device.

Realme P3 Ultra 5G India launch teasers contain of a couple of posters where one of the, shows the right spine of the device which has an orange power button along with a volume rocker. One can also notice the camera bump and the two camera rings. Realme is associating the device with the slogan “Slay, the Ultra Way,” highlighting its focus on three major aspects which include camera, design, and performance.

According to rumours online, the device will be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset which would make it mid-ranger. The device would be competing with the likes of the Nothing Phone (3a) series, and could also go head-to-head with the upcoming iQOO Neo 10R 5G. A device bearing model number RMX5030, believed to be the P3 Ultra 5G, has already surfaced in a Geekbench listing revealing the mentioned chipset, 12GB of RAM, and Android 15.

The device doesn’t have a launch date for now but it is likely that it will arrive later this month. We expect the device to be priced somewhere around Rs 30,000 but an official confirmation from the brand is still awaited.

Realme’s latest launch in the P3 series is the P3x 5G. The Realme P3x 5G is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and the 8GB + 128GB model carries a price tag of Rs 14,999. Realme P3x 5G sports a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device comes with an IP68 + IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 2TB via a dedicated slot.