Realme P3 Pro 5G, Realme P3x 5G Launched in India

Realme P3 Pro 5G and the Realme P3x 5G have launched in India where the former comes with a Snapdragon Chipset while the latter has a MediaTek chip under the hood. However, both of them share one feature in common, and that’s a huge 6000maAh battery under the hood. Here are all the details of the devices.

Realme P3 Pro 5G: Price, Availability, Specs

The realme P3 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, Rs 24,999 for the 8GB + 256GB trim and the 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 26,999. The phone will be available from realme.com, Flipkart and offline stores starting from February 25 at 12 noon. Launch offers for the device includes a Rs 2000 bank offer or Rs 2,000 exchange offer and 6 months No Cost EMI.

The Realme P3 Pro 5G gets a 6.83-inch quad-curved AMOLED Display with 1.5K Resolution and offers 10-bit colour depth, 3840Hz PWM dimming, 100% P3 colour gamut coverage, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1500 nits peak brightness and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It also has 20000-level automatic brightness adjustment. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Processor powers the P3 Pro 5G.

The handset packs a 6000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging. It gets a 50MP f/1.8 Sony IMX896 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), paired with a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16MP f/2.45 Sony IMX480 camera on the front.

The smartphone runs on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0 out of the box. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, GPS, USB-C port, and Bluetooth v5.2. The device is also IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rated.

Realme P3x 5G: Price, Availability, Specs

The Realme P3X 5G is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and the 8GB + 128GB model carries a price tag of Rs 14,999. It will be available from realme.com, Flipkart, and offline stores starting February 28 at noon. One can avail of a bank discount of Rs 1,000 on both variants. It comes in Stellar Pink, Lunar Silver, and Midnight Blue shades.

Realme P3x 5G sports a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device comes with an IP68 + IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 2TB via a dedicated slot.

For optics, it gets dual cameras at the back, including a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor and an unspecified secondary sensor. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie shooter that has an 80-degree field of view and an f/2.0 aperture. The handset is backed up by a 6000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging and reverse wired charging support.

The device runs on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0 and will get 2 generations of Android OS updates. It gets dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, and a USB-C port for connectivity options. The handset also has a single speaker for audio and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for Biometrics.