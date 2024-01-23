Realme Note Series Is Not Coming To India, At Least For Now

Realme announced a new lineup of smartphone family which will be called the Realme Note series. Then, it launched the first smartphone under the series called as the Realme Note 50 which comes as a budget. Now, the brand has confirmed some of the plans it has laid out for the future expansion of the Realme Note series in other countries, and India doesn’t appear in the list.

Francis Wong, CEO of Realme Europe and Global Marketing Director revealed that Realme will introduce two new additions apart from the Realme Note 50 to the Note lineup in the next couple of months. Further, one of his posts on X suggests that Realme’s Note lineup will be positioned under the $100 (approx Rs 8,000) segment.

Then, Realme aims to sell 10 million Note series phones this year with presence in markets including Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Italy, Bangladesh and Myanmar. This list of countries was shared by Chase Xu, Vice President of Realme and President of Realme Global Marketing, on X.

One can note that as of now, India hasn’t made it to the list of countries where Realme Note series will debut. China, the brand’s home market, also won’t be seeing the launch of Note series. On the other hand, a GSMArena report says that “The Realme Note phones will be rolling to just about every market where the company does business over the next couple of years”.

It further added that Note series is aimed at those people who seek physical hands-on experience before purchase, meaning it is aimed at offline markets. Both China and India are mainly online markets for the brand.

The report says that Realme will achieve the 10-million mark by providing superior build quality in its Note series along with better designs and higher quality materials than the competition. Lastly, Realme will also deliver a superior quality control and after-sales support for the peace of mind of consumers. Although specific details on the duration of software support were not provided, Realme expressed its commitment to providing extended warranties and more frequent updates when compared to its direct competitors.