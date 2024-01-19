The Realme Note 50 sports a 6.74-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution, 560 nits peak brightness, 180Hz touch sampling rate and a Refresh Rate of 90Hz. The notch on the front will house a camera sensor for selfies.

Then, it gets a rear camera setup with a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP mono sensor. There is an 5MP selfie sensor on the front. It packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The Realme device is powered by the Unisoc T612 SoC under the hood paired with LPDDR4x RAM and eMMC 5.1 storage is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. It further gets a USB-C port for charging and support for USB 2.0 data transfer, alongside a 3.5mm Audio Jack and speaker grille. It runs on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. Other connectivity options include GPS, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-SIM 4G LTE.