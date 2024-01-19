  1. Home
Realme Note 50
Brand: Realme
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset Unisoc T612
  • RAM (GB) 4
  • Storage (GB) 64
  • Display 6.74-inch, 720 x 1600 pixels
  • Front Camera 5MP
  • Primary Camera 13MP + 2MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 13

The Realme Note 50 sports a 6.74-inch IPS display with resolution, 560 nits peak brightness, 180Hz touch sampling rate and a of 90Hz. The notch on the front will house a camera sensor for selfies.

Then, it gets a rear camera setup with a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP mono sensor. There is an 5MP selfie sensor on the front. It packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The Realme device is powered by the Unisoc T612 under the hood paired with LPDDR4x and eMMC 5.1 storage is expandable up to 2TB via a card. It further gets a USB-C port for charging and support for USB 2.0 data transfer, alongside a 3.5mm and speaker grille. It runs on Realme UI 4.0 based on 13. Other connectivity options include GPS, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-SIM LTE.

Realme Note 50 Specs

Realme Note 50 Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 4/64 GB
Colour Options Blue, Black

Realme Note 50 Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Realme Note 50 Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.74
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 90 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 180 Hz

Realme Note 50 Performance

Chipset Unisoc T612
Phone RAM 4 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 64 GB
Storage Type eMMC 5.1
Memory Card Slot Yes, Dedicated Slot

Realme Note 50 Software

OS & UI Realme UI 4.0, Android 13

Realme Note 50 Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 13MP primary sensor + 2MP f/2.4 monochrome sensor
Rear Camera Features
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 5MP, f/2.22 aperture

Realme Note 50 Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 10W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Realme Note 50 Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 4G/LTE
SIM Slots Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
Bluetooth v5.0
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

Realme Note 50 Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
Water & Dust Proof Rating IP54

