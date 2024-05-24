Realme Narzo N65 5G: Realme Keeps Launching Same Smartphones In India With Different Badging

Relme recently unveiled a new smartphone in India called Realme GT 6T and due to its apt price-to-performance ratio, unique feature set and specifications, we suggested you could definitely consider it among other options in the market. Now, the brand is returning back to its old formula of launching rebadged smartphones in India, with the latest example being the Realme Narzo N65 5G.

Realme Narzo N65 5G: A Rebadged Realme C65 5G

Realme revealed the key specs of its upcoming Narzo device, which will launch on May 28 at 12 noon. The device includes a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC under the hood, Android 14 OS, support for storage expansion up to 2TB, and a 6.67″ HD+ 120Hz centred punch-hole display supporting Rainwater Smart Touch tech.

In addition, the device will have a flat design, with the circular camera array on the back housing a 50MP primary camera. The details for the additional sensor are unknown as of now. It will be backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging, get an IP54-rated build, have Dynamic Button functionality, a Mini Capsule, Riding Mode, and Air Gestures as well.

Sounds familiar? It will, because it’s essentially the same smartphone as the Realme C65 5G which the brand launched in India around a month ago. The handset has one difference over the C65 5G, and that’s the yellow colour option but that’s about it. So far, whatever specifications have been revealed look identical to that of a previous smartphone released by the brand.

What would be interesting now is to see how Realme will price the handset. It’s not the first time Realme has pulled off such a move, as so it has done with the Realme Narzo 70x 5G, which was a rebranded Realme 12x 5G. At this point, the Realme Narzo lineup only seems to add more colour options for the brand’s past products and no real value to the Indian smartphone market, aside from creating confusion for the consumers.