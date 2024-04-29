Realme C65 5G Vs Samsung Galaxy F15 5G: Which One Should You Buy?

Realme recently launched the realme C65 5G in the same price segment as the Galaxy F15 5G in India. Both the devices have price tags below Rs 15,000 and have unique features that may appeal to respective audiences. Here’s a comparison between the two smartphones to help you with your purchase decision.

Display

The Galaxy F15 5G gets you a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) Super AMOLED Display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The Realme C65 5G on the other hand has a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution, and a Refresh Rate of 120Hz.

As far as specs are concerned, the Galaxy F15 5G wins it due to having an AMOLED panel that will show you more vibrant colours and should also ideally have better viewing angles. Aside from that, it also has a higher resolution which will enable a sharper image on screen. The Realme smartphone does have a higher refresh rate but we think the former two specs will result in a better overall experience on the Galaxy F15 5G.

Performance

The Galaxy F15 5G comes with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and a Mali G57 GPU powers the phone. It comes with a built-in storage of up to 128GB, which can be expanded to 1TB with a microSD card. The phone comes with One UI 6 pre-loaded, which is based on Android 14.

Realme C65 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC under the hood paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage which is expandable via a microSD card up to 2TB. It also runs on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14.

The Realme handset offers you a marginally better Processor with more RAM for a cheaper price, however, the Samsung device gets you a better software experience with 4 years of OS upgrades. We’d give it a draw in this segment, considering it would depend on your preference as to which one’s more important for you, more RAM or better software.

Battery & Cameras

The Realme C65 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. The F15 5G on the other hand, includes a 6000mAh battery that supports 25W wired fast charging. In both the areas, including battery capacity and charging speeds, the Galaxy F15 5G proves as a better smartphone.

As for optics, the Realme C65 5G has a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and an AI sensor. There’s an 8MP sensor on the front for selfies. The triple camera setup on the back of the Galaxy F15 5G comprises of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with 10x magnification, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel camera with a macro sensor. The front camera has a 13-megapixel sensor. The Samsung smartphone clearly wins it in the cameras segment as well, with a more practical camera setup including an ultra-wide angle sensor on the rear.

Verdict

The Realme C65 5G comes in three variants, 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs 10,499, Rs 11,499 and Rs 12,499, respectively. The Galaxy F15 5G also comes in the same variants, priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB + 128GB trim, Rs 14,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs 15,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model.

Pricing-wise, surely, the Realme C65 5G may look like a more appealing more option but if you can give up on RAM, the Galaxy F15 5G is a more value-for-money offering that should serve you well for a long term.