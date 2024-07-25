HMD Crest, HMD Crest Max Launched in India: All Details

HMD today announced the launch of its latest smartphones, the HMD Crest and HMD Crest Max in India. The two new devices come with a 50MP selfie camera along with a Unisoc Processor under the hood. Both the devices also have a 5000mAh battery. They mainly differ in terms of the rear cameras, RAM, and storage.

HMD Crest, HMD Crest Max: Price, Availability

HMD Crest (6GB + 128GB) & HMD Crest Max (8GB + 256GB) will be available on Amazon India priced at Rs 14,499 and Rs 16,499 respectively. However, the HMD Crest & Crest Max will be available at a special introductory price of Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively. soon during the Great Freedom sale on Amazon Specials.

HMD Crest will come in three colours, Midnight Blue, Royal Pink & Lush Lilac. HMD Crest Max will also be available in three colours, Deep Purple, Royal Pink & Aqua Green. Sales of the devices starts during the Amazon Great Freedom sale with Midnight Blue & Deep purple colour available for HMD Crest & HMD Crest Max, respectively. HMD Crest & HMD Crest Max will also be available on HMD.com.

HMD Crest, HMD Crest Max: Specifications

The HMD Crest, Crest Max sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with a full-HD+ resolution, a 60Hz Refresh Rate. The HMD Crest series will draw power from a Unisoc T750 5G processor.

The devices get 6GB, and 8GB RAM options with 128GB and 256GB storage options. The HMD Crest Max sports triple rear cameras with a 64MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and 2MP macro sensor. The HMD Crest sports a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor at the back. Both of them come with a 50MP sensor on the front.

They are backed by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Connectivity options available on the devices include 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, along with a USB-C port and a 3.5 mm audio jack.