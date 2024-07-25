HMD Crest, HMD Crest Max Launched in India: All Details

HomeNewsHMD Crest, HMD Crest Max Launched in India: All Details

HMD Crest, HMD Crest Max smartphones have been launched in India with a 5000mAh battery, Unisoc processor, and more.

By Abhishek Malhotra
HMD today announced the launch of its latest smartphones, the HMD Crest and HMD Crest Max in India. The two new devices come with a 50MP selfie camera along with a Unisoc under the hood. Both the devices also have a 5000mAh battery. They mainly differ in terms of the rear cameras, RAM, and storage.

HMD Crest, HMD Crest Max: Price, Availability

HMD Crest (6GB + 128GB) & HMD Crest Max (8GB + 256GB) will be available on Amazon India priced at Rs 14,499 and Rs 16,499 respectively. However, the HMD Crest & Crest Max will be available at a special introductory price of Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively. soon during the Great Freedom sale on Amazon Specials.

HMD Crest will come in three colours, Midnight Blue, Royal Pink & Lush Lilac. HMD Crest Max will also be available in three colours, Deep Purple, Royal Pink & Aqua Green. Sales of the devices starts during the Amazon Great Freedom sale with Midnight Blue & Deep purple colour available for HMD Crest & HMD Crest Max, respectively. HMD Crest & HMD Crest Max will also be available on HMD.com.

HMD Crest, HMD Crest Max: Specifications

The HMD Crest, Crest Max sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a full-HD+ resolution, a 60Hz Refresh Rate. The HMD Crest series will draw power from a Unisoc T750 processor.

The devices get 6GB, and 8GB RAM options with 128GB and 256GB storage options. The HMD Crest Max sports triple rear cameras with a 64MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and 2MP macro sensor. The HMD Crest sports a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor at the back. Both of them come with a 50MP sensor on the front.

They are backed by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Connectivity options available on the devices include 5G, 5, Bluetooth v5.1, along with a USB-C port and a 3.5 mm audio jack.

