One UI 7 Beta Coming on July 29? Here’s What to Expect

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Z Fold 6 with One UI 6.1.1 pre-loaded as the latest version of software it has to offer. However, leaks for the upcoming major One UI 7 upgrade have already begun surfacing online, some of which suggest that we can expect the first beta build of One UI 7 as soon as next week. Here’s what you can look forward to in Samsung’s upcoming One UI update that’s shaping up to be a major one.

One UI 7 Beta: Expected Launch Timeline

According to tipster Max Jambor on X, the first beta build of One UI 7 will be arriving this Monday, on July 29. It is further speculated that users in the USA and Korea are likely to be the first ones to get access to the new One UI 7 beta. German users will probably have to wait a few more weeks until they can register for the beta program in the Samsung Members App. Other regions including India should also get the update in the coming weeks, provided the leaked launch timeline is correct.

The first One UI 6 Beta came to Galaxy S23 series last year in the first week of August, and the One UI 7 Beta could come slightly earlier this year if the leaks are true.

One UI 7 Beta: Supported Devices, Features (Expected)

One UI 7 Beta will likely be available on the Galaxy S24 series first, followed by other flagship models such as the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and more. However, a confirmed list of devices is yet to be shared by Samsung.

As for the features and changes in the One UI 7 Beta, leaks by user @chunvn8888 on X suggest that a lot of them are coming in the update. The Quick settings panel which got a revamp in One UI 6 will once again undergo some design changes, where the boxes containing the icons will be more rounded, while there’ll be on-screen controls for volume as well, which is a first for Samsung.

Not only that, but Samsung might give users the option to switch to a two-page quick settings panel, taking inspiration from Xiaomi’s HyperOS and Hello UI from Motorola. One of the pages could solely show you the notifications while the other page could be dedicated only to the quick settings shade.

In addition, Samsung is introducing a completely new set of icons with One UI 7.0. The company is redesigning all stock App icons, including those of Dialer, Contacts, Settings, Camera, Gallery, Browser, Theme, and more. The icons have a 3D look with new colours, resembling those seen in Apple’s iOS 18.

The camera app is receiving an update too, where all the major controls, including camera modes, quick controls, and zoom shortcuts, have been moved from the top to the bottom for easier one-handed access. Other shooting modes have been either added to a horizontal bar or a pop-up menu.

User interface changes also include a more rounded elements across the system, including a new pill-shaped battery icon in the status bar. One UI 7 also brings Samsung’s version of Dynamic Island we first saw in iPhone 14 Pro series. The leaked screenshots and videos show that it draws inspiration from Apple’s dynamic island but works quite similar to how the same feature works in OnePlus’ OxygenOS.

Samsung has usually lacked behind in terms of how smooth animations are in its One UI Android skin compared to other Android skins, such as OxygenOS, ColorOS, and HyperOS. While that gap significantly narrowed down with One UI 6, it will further be improved with One UI 7 per the leak, as animations would be even more seamless and smoother.

The update could also introduce new continuity features where Galaxy users would be effortlessly able to switch calls and video calls between devices. You could have the ability to answer a call on your Galaxy smartphone and seamlessly transfer it to your Galaxy Tab or TV with a simple gesture.

We’ll get to know more about the changes and new features in One UI 7 once Samsung officially launches the first beta.