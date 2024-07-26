X Uses Your Data to Train Grok: Here’s How to Opt Out

X (formerly Twitter) launched its own AI chatbot dubbed Grok late last year. X now says that your data, such as your posts on X, interactions with Grok, and more, can be used to train Grok for fine-tuning purposes. What’s unacceptable is that the setting is turned on by default and isn’t easily accessible from the X App so the user could turn it off. Here’s how you can do that and opt out of data sharing with xAI for training Grok.

The setting was first discovered by keen eyed users on X. One of the users wrote in a post, “Twitter just activated a setting by default for everyone that gives them the right to use your data to train grok. They never announced it. You can disable this using the web but it’s hidden. You can’t disable using the mobile app.”

As for the description of the setting, it reads, “To continuously improve your experience, we may utilize your X posts as well as your user interactions, inputs and results with Grok for training and fine-tuning purposes. This also means that your interactions, inputs, and results may also be shared with our service provider xAl for these purposes.”

Then there’s a checkmark next to the setting that can be unchecked to opt out of data sharing with xAI so your data can’t be used to train Grok. Here’s how you can do so:

Step 1: Go to X.com and login with your account.

Step 2: Tap on settings icon (the last icon with three dots in a circle).

Step 3: Now tap on Settings & Privacy.

Step 4: Click on Privacy & Safety and scroll to the bottom, then tap on Grok.

Step 5: Uncheck the “Allow your posts as well as your interactions, inputs, and results with Grok to be used for training and fine-tuning” setting.

These are the steps to disallow xAI from using your data to train Grok. Keep in mind that the setting is only available on the web version of X for now and not in the mobile apps on both iOS and Android.