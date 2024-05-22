Realme GT 6T Launched In India: Should You Buy It?

Realme GT 6T has debuted in India as the comeback smartphone for the brand’s GT series in the country. The new GT 6T comes with the latest Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. Here are all the other details about the device and whether you should buy it or not.

Realme GT 6T: Price in India, Availability

The Realme GT 6T starts from Rs 30,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model, Rs 32,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, Rs 35,999 for the 12GB + 256GB trim and Rs 39,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant. It will be available for purchase via Realme stores, Amazon India and retail stores near you beginning May 29 at 12 noon. The Realme GT 6T comes in Razor Green and Fluid Silver colour options. HDFC, ICICI Bank and SBI card users can avail a discount of Rs 4,000. One can also avail an additional exchange discount of Rs 2,000.

Realme GT 6T: Specs

The Realme GT 6T sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K Resolution (2780 x 1264 pixels) AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and 6000 nits peak brightness.

The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 Chipset paired up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. The base 128GB model has UFS 3.1 storage. The phone runs on Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0 skin on top. It has a 9-layer Icerberg vapor cooling system as well.

As for the optics, the GT 6T has dual cameras on the back, including a 50-megapixel f/1.88 Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 IMX355 ultra wide angle lens. Meanwhile, the front houses a 32-megapixel f/2.45 IMX615 selfie camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Further, GT 6T packs a 5,500mAh battery with 120W Fast charging support. Additionally, it includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, X-axis linear vibration motor, IR blaster, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and VC liquid cooling. It is also IP65 rated.

Realme GT 6T: Should You Buy It?

The Realme GT 6T, at its price point, surely looks like an appealing deal. The handset does appear to have some unique features up its sleeve, such as the brightest display there is in a smartphone, at least in the Indian market for now. We don’t know if it’s merely numbers or would also translate well in real world use but we’ll have to settle with numbers for now as we haven’t had the chance to use it.

The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 was unveiled a couple of months ago and is the most powerful 7-series chipset. Realme itself calls it the “Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Lite” which should give you an idea of its power capabilities. With near-flagship level performance, the 7+ Gen 3 is actually quite a capable Processor for not only daily tasks but also for demanding tasks, such as gaming. At a similar price range, you also get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the iQOO Neo 9 Pro which is again a power-packed chipset and performed really well in our review also.

As for software, you get Android 14-backed Realme UI 5.0 which is again the latest Realme has to offer. It is also cleaner than FunTouch OS but not cleaner than Hello UI or Nothing OS. As a result, if you want a more minimal software solution, other options can be considered in the said price segment.

We won’t comment on the camera performance until we have used the device but the sensor setup isn’t disappointing at least on paper. In addition, the device packs one of the biggest batteries in the segment with 120W fast charging, so there are no complaints there.

To sum up, at its price point, the Realme GT 6T can definitely be considered if you want an all-rounder package. It does exceed its competitors in some areas and could be the new dominator of the segment.