Google Gemini Gets a Big Upgrade, Now Performs Faster for All Users

Google Gemini has received a huge upgrade for those who are on the free tier of the AI chatbot service. Gemini is now being upgraded to Gemini 1.5 Flash AI model by Google that is being touted to bring “across-the-board improvements.” Additionally, Gemini access to Teens is also set to expand in the coming week.

Gemini 1.5 Flash for Unpaid Users

Google announced the Gemini upgrade via a blog post, where it says that with Gemini 1.5 Flash, you’ll notice general improvements in quality and latency, with especially noticeable enhancements in reasoning and image understanding. In addition, it is also quadrupling Gemini’s context window to 32K tokens, allowing users to have longer back-and-forth conversations and ask Gemini more complex questions — all free of charge.

To get the most out of the larger context window, Google will soon add the ability to upload files via Google Drive or directly from your device, which has been available in Gemini Advanced. That means you’ll be able to do things like upload your economics study guide and ask Gemini to create practice questions. ChatGPT also offers a similar functionality via its App on Android and iOS. “Gemini will also soon be able to analyze data files for you, allowing you to uncover insights and visualize them through charts and graphics,” said Google in a blog post.

Gemini 1.5 Flash is now available to all Gemini users on both web and mobile, in more than 40 languages and over 230 countries and territories, including India.

Link to related content in Gemini’s responses

Starting today for English language prompts in certain countries, you can further access additional information on topics directly within Gemini’s responses through links for related content. You’ll have to click on the chip at the end of a paragraph to see websites where you can dive deeper on a certain topic. This isn’t limited to websites, where Google explains that in Gemini’s response references information found using the Gmail extension, you’ll also see inline links to relevant emails.

Expansion to more countries

Starting today, Google is also gradually rolling out Gemini in Google Messages to the European Economic Area (EEA), UK and Switzerland, with the ability to chat in newly added languages like French, Polish and Spanish. It is also rolling out the Gemini mobile app to more countries, so more people around the world can get help from Gemini on the go.

Expanded access to Gemini for Teens

In the coming week, the company will expand Gemini access to teenagers globally, in over 40 languages. Teens who meet the minimum age requirement to manage their own Google Account will be able to access Gemini to do things like better understand school subjects, prepare for university or get help with creative projects.