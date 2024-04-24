Realme Narzo 70x 5G: A Rebranded Realme 12x 5G, You May Skip

Realme has recently launched the Narzo 70x 5G smartphone in India. It is the second smartphone in the Narzo 70 series lineup. The device seems to be a rebranded version of Realme 12x 5G and offers similar features such as 45W Fast charging support and a 120Hz display. If you are planning to buy this smartphone, here’s everything you need to know about it, along with an answer to the question of whether you should invest your money in it or consider other options.

Realme Narzo 70x 5G: Price, Availability

The Narzo 70x 5G can be bought in two versions: 4GB + 128GB, priced at Rs 11,999, and 6GB + 128GB, priced at Rs 13,499. It is available in Ice Blue and Forest Green shades. During the early bird sale on April 24, 6 PM IST to 8 PM IST on Realme’s website, one can avail of a Rs 1,000 discount on the 4GB model and Rs 1,500 discount on the 6GB trim. You also get other benefits such as Realme Buds T110 at just Rs 1,299, 50% off on the Realme Care+ plan, and more. The device can also be bought via Amazon India.

Realme Narzo 70x 5G: Specs

Realme Narzo 70x 5G sports a 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240hz touch sampling rate, Panda Glass protection, and 950 nits of peak brightness. The device has an IP54 rating for splash and dust resistance. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For optics, it gets a dual camera setup at the back, including a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 Monochrome sensor. On the front is an 8MP selfie shooter with an 80-degree field of view and an f/2.0 aperture. The handset is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging.

The device runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 and offers dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, 3.5mm Audio Jack, and a USB-C port for connectivity options. It also has stereo speakers for audio and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for Biometrics that also acts as a Dynamic button.

Realme Narzo 70x 5G vs Realme 12x 5G:

The Narzo 70x 5G is basically a rebranded Realme 12x 5G, with the only difference being the new Icy Blue shade. Even the prices for the variants are the exact same.

Just to clarify, the Realme Narzo 70x 5G and Realme 12x 5G smartphones both have a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. They are equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processors, 4/6 GB of RAM, and 128GB of expandable storage. Both devices support 5G connectivity and feature dual-camera setups with a 50MP primary sensor. Additionally, they are powered by a 5000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. These smartphones run on Android version 14.

Realme Narzo 70x 5G Alternatives

At Rs 13,499, you also get the Vivo T3x 5G, which gets you less RAM (4GB) compared to Realme’s 6GB. However, it compensates for that with a better chipset, faster RAM, a bigger 6000mAh battery, and a better IP64 rating, which we feel is more than enough for the RAM tradeoff.

Not only that, but the Galaxy F15 5G beats the Narzo 70x with its FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED display, the same Chipset and storage but lesser RAM (4GB), an ultra-wide angle camera on the back, and a bigger battery also. However, you do compromise on charging speed which is 25W. Despite the drawbacks in RAM and charging speed departments, the Galaxy F15 5G at Rs 12,999 is a better overall smartphone, also because of the longer software support.

To sum up, you can easily skip the Realme Narzo 70x 5G and pick other better options in the same price segment unless you desperately want 6GB of RAM or cannot shell out more for its competitors’ 6GB RAM variants.