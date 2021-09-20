Realme Narzo 50i to be cheapest Narzo phone ever?

Realme Narzo 50 series will be launching in India at 12:30 pm on September 24th. The upcoming Realme Narzo 50 series includes two devices: the Realme Narzo 50i and the Realme Narzo 50A. Now ahead of the launch, the Realme Narzo 50i is tipped to be the cheapest Narzo smartphone.

As per a report of MySmartPrice, Realme will be confirmed to launch both the Narzo 50i and Narzo 50A on September 24. It is also said to launch new AIoT products alongside. In addition, Realme Band 2 and Realme Smart TV Neo India will also launch on the said date.

The source further tells us that Realme Narzo 50i will be the most affordable Narzo smartphone ever launched by the company. Realme India also confirmed that the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC would power the device.

Realme Narzo 50i

As per an earlier leak, Realme Narzo 50i will come in two RAM + storage configurations – 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage options. Further, the leak claimed that the phone would come in Mint Green and Carbon Black colour options.

It is rumoured to come with an HD+ display and a 5000 mAh battery. However, the other details of the smartphone are under wraps.

Realme Narzo 50A

Renders of the Realme Narzo 50A leaked recently. According to the leak, the phone will come with a big camera module up top to house triple cameras and a fingerprint sensor.

Apart from that, there’s a dual-tone design now vertical rather than horizontal on the previous Narzo series. On the front, the device will sport an 8MP sensor. At the back, there should be a 12.5MP sensor. The renders for the Realme Narzo 50A show that Realme will be coming with a relatively unique design with its next smartphone.

The landing page of the Narzo 50 series on Flipkart has revealed a few specs of the Narzo 50A. The listing shows that the Realme Narzo 50A will come with a 6,000mAh battery. In addition, it will pack a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

For camera, there will be a 50-megapixel (main) + 2-megapixel (portrait) + 2-megapixel (macro) triple camera unit. There will be a waterdrop notch display.