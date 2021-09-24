Realme Narzo 50A, Narzo 50i, Band 2, Smart TV Neo 32″ launched in India

Realme unveiled a bunch of products today at its launch event including the Realme Narzo 50A, Narzo 50i, Realme Band 2 and the Smart TV Neo 32″. The Narzo 50A comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 gaming processor & 50MP AI Triple Camera. The Narzo 50i on the other hand comes with a UNISOC 9863 SoC.

Realme Narzo 50A will be available in two colours – Oxygen Green and Oxygen Blue and two variants, 4GB+64GB priced at Rs 11,499 and 4GB+128GB priced at Rs 12,499 respectively. Realme narzo 50i will be available in two colours – Mint Green and Carbon Black and will also come in two variants, 2GB+32GB priced at Rs 7,499 and 4GB+64GB priced at Rs 8,999 respectively. The sale for the two smartphones will be held on October 7th, 12 a.m. onwards on realme.com, Flipkart & Mainline channels.

Realme Band 2 is priced at Rs 2,999 and the first sale is scheduled for 27th September, 12:00 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart & mainline channels. The Realme Smart TV Neo 32” is priced at Rs 14,999 and the first sale is scheduled for 3rd October, 12:00 noon onwards on the same sales channels mentioned above.

Realme Narzo 50A Specifications

Realme Narzo 50A sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels ) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. It has a water-drop style notch housing the front camera. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC coupled with an ARM Mali-G52 GPU and 4GB RAM. There’s up to 128GB of internal storage with a dedicated microSD card slot up to 256GB.

The Realme Narzo 50A has a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 50-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP f/2.4 B&W portrait lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the Realme Narzo 50A gets an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The Realme Narzo 50A is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, and dual-SIM slots. The smartphone runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

Realme Narzo 50i Specifications

The Narzo 50i on the other hand has a 6.5-inch display with 89.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a Unisoc 9863 SoC paired with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card slot.

Cameras on the rear include an 8-megapixel f/2.0 AI rear camera and a 5-megapixel f/2.2 AI selfie camera. Realme Narzo 50i is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that claims to offer 43 days of standby time.

The device weighs 195 grams and runs on Android 11-based Realme UI Go Edition. Conenctivity options include 3.5mm audio jack, Micro USB port, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and more.

Realme Band 2 Specifications

Realme Band 2 is loaded with a 1.4-inch colour display, which offers 167 x 320 pixels resolution and 500 nits of brightness. The fitness band comes with over 50 watch faces and removable straps like black, blue, and green.

It also features a built-in PPG optical heart rate sensor that measures heart rate every 5 minutes. It also comes with sleep tracking technology as well as the Idle Alert feature that reminds users to move or take a walk. Further, there is SpO2 blood oxygen monitor as well.

The Realme Band 2 comes with 15 sports modes upgradeable to 90 sports modes after an OTA update. These include walking, running, cycling, swimming, etc. It comes with 5ATM water resistance.

The wearable can receive almost all app notifications and show some corresponding icons including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, Messenger, SMS and more. As for battery life, a 204mAh battery powers the band, which the company claims can offer up to 12 days of battery life.

Realme Smart TV Neo 32″ Specifications

Realme Smart TV Neo 32”, realme’s entry-level Smart TV comes with bezel-less design. The realme Smart TV Neo 32” features a MediaTek processor that is based on a quad-core 64-bit architecture. It is also equipped with two Dolby Audio enabled speakers with a total power of up to 20W.

Realme Smart TV Neo 32” features built-in YouTube 2021 and presets the popular streaming media platforms that include YouTube, Hungama, Eros Now, and others. With the Chroma Boost function, realme Smart TV Neo 32” will utilize the advantages of high brightness achieved by the hardware.

It also comprises CC Cast, through which users will be able to cast content from other devices. It supports 2.4GHz WiFi which enables the TV to be wirelessly connected. The Smart TV also consists of multiple connectivity and ports to connect the PC/laptop to use a bigger screen to work, and viewing the content via USB.