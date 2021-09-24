HomeNewsRealme GT Neo 2 India launch teased

Realme GT Neo 2 India launch teased

Realme CEO has posted a poll on Twitter regarding the India launch timeline of the Realme GT Neo 2, thereby confirming the arrival of the smartphone.

Highlights

  • Realme CEO confirms GT Neo 2 India launch
  • CEO Madhav Sheth posted a poll on Twitter for launch timeline
  • Realme GT Neo 2 sale could take place in November

Realme recently brought a new GT series device called the GT Neo 2 in China. The Realme GT Neo 2 has now been teased to launch in India by the CEO of Realme on Twitter. A separate tipster has revealed that the smartphone will be launched in India around Diwali in November.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth posted a poll on Twitter asking the fans when the company should launch the Realme GT Neo 2 in India. The options available in the poll included Early October, End of October, November and December. Currently, 83% of the fans want the smartphone to launch in early October, but that remains to be seen.

Tipster Yogesh Brar confirmed to a publication that Realme GT Neo2 India launch would take place just after Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. The phone will be available during the Diwali sale in November, while the launch event should take place during the 3rd or 4th week of October.

Realme GT Neo 2 Specifications

The phone features a 6.62-inch Full HD+ E4 AMOLED screen with (2400 × 1080 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with HDR10+, up to 1300 nits brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, DC dimming, Corning Gorilla Glass5 protection.

Under the hood, the Realme GT Neo 2 packs Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with the Adreno 650 GPU GPU. It has up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel 119° Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel shooter.

As for software, the handset runs Android 11 with realme UI 2.0. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery supporting 65W ultra-fast flash charging that offers 0 to 100% charge in 36 minutes. In addition, it includes an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS and NFC on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It measures 162.98 x 75.8 x 8.6mm in dimensions and weighs 199.8g.

Realme GT Neo2

  • ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • RAM (GB)8, 12
  • Storage (GB)128, 256
  • Display6.62-inch
  • Front Camera16MP
  • Primary Camera64MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11

