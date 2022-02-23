Realme Narzo 50 launching on February 24: Expected Specs, Price, Leaks and more

Realme has confirmed the launch of Realme Narzo 50 smartphone in India on February 24. The launch event will be live streamed on the YouTube and social media handles of the company.

Realme has already launched Realme Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i in India last year. Now the company will be launching another device in the series. The upcoming Realme Narzo 50 will be available on Amazon India after its launch.

Here’s a look at the upcoming Realme Narzo 50 expected specs, expected price in India and more.

As per new teaser shared by the company, the phone will come with a 120Hz refresh rate display. It will be powered by MediaTek’s Helio G96 chipset. As for the battery, the device will pack a 5,000 mAh battery and 33W Dart fast charging. It could come in Gray and Green colour options.

Realme Narzo 50 Expected Price

As per reports, the phone will come in two storage variants. The base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will likely be priced at Rs 15,990. The 6GB+128GB storage variant is said to be around Rs 17,999.

Expected Specifications

The device is speculated to sport a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. It will powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC under the hood. It will reportedly be equipped with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. There could be up to 128GB storage along with support for MicroSD card storage expansion.

On the camera front, the Realme Narzo 50 is supposed to feature a triple camera setup, with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

On the front, it should come with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. The smartphone is also tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery, with 30W fast charging support. The official specifications and pricing details are yet to be announced by the company.