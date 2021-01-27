Realme Narzo 30A tipped to launch in India soon

It is expected that there will be Narzo 30A, Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 Pro smartphones in the Realme Narzo 30 series.

Realme may soon launch the Narzo 30 series of smartphones in Asian markets like Thailand and India. The phone has bagged NBTC as well as BIS certifications.



Realme Narzo 30A phone appeared today in the database of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) certification platform of Thailand.



Realme phone with model number RMX3171 has also received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The BIS certification does not reveal the name or any information on the specs of the phone. The NBTC filing has confirmed that the RMX3171 phone will indeed be the Narzo 30A smartphone.



Earlier in December last year, Realme Narzo 30 series will be announced in January 2021. But it is unlikely to launch this month and now the Narzo 30A lineup will launch in February. The series will likely include Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 Pro smartphones. Specifications of the Narzo 30 series are scarce at the moment.



Meanwhile, Realme is all set to launch Realme X7 and X7 Pro smartphones in India on February 4. The Realme X7 series was first launched in China in September last year and now it is making its debut in India as well next month.

Realme X7 will come in 6 / 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variants. It will come in Nebula and Space Silver colours. Realme X7 Pro is said to come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. For the colour variants, there will be Mystic Black and Fantasy colours.