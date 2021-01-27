Realme X7 and X7 Pro launching in India on February 4

Realme X7 and X7 Pro have been also been teased on Flipkart which confirms their availability on the e-commerce website.

Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro smartphones will be launching in India on February 4. The Realme X7 series was first launched in China in September last year and now it is making its debut in India as well next month.

Realme X7 and X7 Pro have been also been teased on Flipkart which confirms their availability on the e-commerce website. Madhav Sheth, the CEO of Realme India recently also tweeted an image of the upcoming Realme X7. As per his tweet, it is expected that Realme V15, which launched recently in China, might debut as Realme X7 in India.

The storage and colour variants of Realme X7, X7 Pro were also leaked recently. As per the leak, Realme X7 will come in 6 / 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variants. It will come in Nebula and Space Silver colours. Realme X7 Pro is said to come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. For the colour variants, there will be Mystic Black and Fantasy colours.

Realme X7 Pro specifications

The Realme X7 Pro is loaded with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 2500nits brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens wtih Sony IMX686 sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 119-degree wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel retro portrait lens and 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens. For the front, the 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture. The phone is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with 65W ultra-fast flash charging support.

Realme X7 specifications

The Realme X7 Pro is loaded with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. The phone is loaded with a 4300mAh battery with 65W ultra-fast flash charging support.

The phone is loaded with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 119-degree wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth lens and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, the 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture.