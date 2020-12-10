Realme Narzo 30 series tipped to launch in January

It is expected that there will be Narzo 30A, Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 Pro smartphones in the series

Realme announced the Narzo 20 series of smartphones in September this year. Now the company is said to be working on its successor - Realme Narzo 30 series.

As per leakster Mukul Sharma, the Narzo 30 series will be announced in January 2021. The series will likely include Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 Pro which will launch in January 2021 provided there's no last moment change.

[Exclusive] Provided there's no last moment change, Realme will launch its Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 Pro smartphones in January.

Just like last time, there could be a third device as well.

Feel free to retweet.#Realme #Nazro30 #Narzo30Pro #stufflistingsarmy — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) December 10, 2020

Further his tweet also reveals that there will be three devices under the Narzo 30 series. It is expected that there will be Narzo 30A, Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 Pro smartphones in the series since the Narzo 20 range came with the Narzo 20A, Narzo 20, and Narzo 20 Pro.

The leak, however, does not reveal any information on the specifications of the Narzo 30 series, but we can expect to hear more about it in the days to come.

Recently, a Realme phone with model number RMX3171 received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The BIS certification does not reveal any information on the specs of the phone. It is not known if this will be a device under Narzo 30 series.

To recall, Realme Narzo 20A comes in two variants - 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage priced at Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,499 respectively. The Realme Narzo 20 comes in 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128 GB storage editions priced at Rs 10,499 and Rs 11,499 respectively.

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro, on the other hand, comes in 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage editions priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively.