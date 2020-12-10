Advertisement

Realme Narzo 30 series tipped to launch in January

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 10, 2020 5:40 pm

Latest News

It is expected that there will be Narzo 30A, Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 Pro smartphones in the series
Advertisement

Realme announced the Narzo 20 series of smartphones in September this year. Now the company is said to be working on its successor - Realme Narzo 30 series.

 

As per leakster Mukul Sharma, the Narzo 30 series will be announced in January 2021. The series will likely include Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 Pro which will launch in January 2021 provided there's no last moment change.

Advertisement

 

Further his tweet also reveals that there will be three devices under the Narzo 30 series. It is expected that there will be Narzo 30A, Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 Pro smartphones in the series since the Narzo 20 range came with the Narzo 20A, Narzo 20, and Narzo 20 Pro.

 

The leak, however, does not reveal any information on the specifications of the Narzo 30 series, but we can expect to hear more about it in the days to come.

 

Recently, a Realme phone with model number RMX3171 received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The BIS certification does not reveal any information on the specs of the phone. It is not known if this will be a device under Narzo 30 series.

 

To recall, Realme Narzo 20A comes in two variants - 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage priced at Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,499 respectively. The Realme Narzo 20 comes in 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128 GB storage editions priced at Rs 10,499 and Rs 11,499 respectively.

 

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro, on the other hand, comes in 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage editions priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively.

 

Realme 5, Realme 5i, Realme 5s receive new update in India with November security patch

Realme X50 Pro 5G receives UI 2.0 based on Android 11

Realme C15 Holiday Edition announced with Snapdragon 460 SoC

Realme Ace said to be in works with Snapdragon 875 SoC, fast charging

Realme 7 Pro Android 11-based Early Access update begins in India

Realme 7 Pro receives a new software update in India

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo Find X3 Pro Specifications leaked

Xiaomi Mi 10 receives Android 11 stable update in India

Airtel Delhi Half Marathon used technology to keep the fans running from wherever they are, Here is how!

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies