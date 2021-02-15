Advertisement

Realme Narzo 30 series tipped to launch in February last week

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 15, 2021 4:27 pm

One of the Realme Narzo 30-series phones will have 5G support.
Realme is currently working on Narzo 30 series of smartphones in India soon. The company has also started teasing the Narzo 30 series in India. Now as per a new report, the Narzo 30 lineup will be launched in the country later this month.

As per MySmartPrice, Realme Narzo 30 series India launch will happen sometime in the last week of February (between February 21st and February 28th). Further, the report says that one of the Realme Narzo 30-series phones will have 5G support. If rumours are to be believed, it will be Narzo 30 Pro. The series is said to include Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 Pro, and Narzo 30A smartphones.

Today, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has shared an image to confirm the retail package design for the upcoming Narzo 30 and said More than 15,000 Gaming Enthusiasts voted for their favourite Narzo smartphone box. The box design is Sky Blue in colour with Narzo branding on the side.

In a separate tweet, he revealed the brand has sold over 3 million affordable Narzo phones. Last week, posted a survey on its community regarding the packaging of the upcoming Narzo 30 series.

A Realme phone with RMX3161 model number was spotted on China’s TENAA certification platform recently. The phone sports a triple camera setup on the back while there's a punch-hole style front camera for the selfies. There's also a fingerprint sensor that is integrated into the power button itself.

The TENAA listing revealed that the device comes with a 6.5-inch display and measure 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.8 mm. It is backed by a 4,880mAh battery and it runs to Android 11 OS. The device should support 5G connectivity along with dual-SIM functionality.

