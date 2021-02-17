Realme Narzo 30 series Flipkart availability teased

The Realme Narzo 30 series is said to include Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 Pro, and Narzo 30A smartphones.

Realme Narzo 30 series is expected to be launched in India later this month. Now ahead of the launch, Flipkart has put up a microsite teasing the upcoming launch. This confirms that the upcoming Realme lineup will be available on the e-commerce site upon its launch in India.



The landing page on Flipkart also hints that launch date for the Realme Narzo 30 series may not be far away. The teaser however does not reveal anything though about the Narzo 30 phones. It says more details about the Realme Narzo 30 series on Flipkart will be revealed on February 18. As per a leak by a Twitter user Gadgetsdata (Debayan Roy), the Realme Narzo 30 series will launch on February 24 in India.



The series is said to include Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 Pro, and Narzo 30A smartphones. Out of this, the Narzo 30 Pro could be the cheapest 5G smartphone in India. According to leaks, Realme Narzo 30 Pro could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC.

The phone is said to come with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will also feature a punch-hole display and vertically stacked rear cameras. It will come in two colour variants - blue and grey.

A Realme phone with RMX3161 model number was spotted on China’s TENAA certification platform recently which is said to be Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G. The TENAA listing revealed that the device comes with a 6.5-inch display and quad rear cameras. It also reveals Android 11 with realme UI 2.0 out of the box. The phone will measure 162.5×74.8×8.8mm. It is backed by a 4,880mAh battery.

In addition to the Narzo 30 smartphones, Realme is also expected to launch the Buds Air 2 in India on the same day. Realme Buds Air 2 was recently teased by company CEO. The video shared by Sheth on Twitter lasts 45-seconds and shows off the active noise cancellation feature where the buds cancels outside noise so it doesn't reach your ear.