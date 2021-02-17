Advertisement

Realme Narzo 30 series Flipkart availability teased

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 17, 2021 12:58 pm

Latest News

The Realme Narzo 30 series is said to include Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 Pro, and Narzo 30A smartphones.
Advertisement

Realme Narzo 30 series is expected to be launched in India later this month. Now ahead of the launch, Flipkart has put up a microsite teasing the upcoming launch. This confirms that the upcoming Realme lineup will be available on the e-commerce site upon its launch in India.

The landing page on Flipkart also hints that launch date for the Realme Narzo 30 series may not be far away. The teaser however does not reveal anything though about the Narzo 30 phones. It says more details about the Realme Narzo 30 series on Flipkart will be revealed on February 18. As per a leak by a Twitter user Gadgetsdata (Debayan Roy), the Realme Narzo 30 series will launch on February 24 in India.

The series is said to include Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 Pro, and Narzo 30A smartphones. Out of this, the Narzo 30 Pro could be the cheapest 5G smartphone in India. According to leaks, Realme Narzo 30 Pro could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC.

 

The phone is said to come with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will also feature a punch-hole display and vertically stacked rear cameras. It will come in two colour variants - blue and grey.

Advertisement

 

A Realme phone with RMX3161 model number was spotted on China’s TENAA certification platform recently which is said to be Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G. The TENAA listing revealed that the device comes with a 6.5-inch display and quad rear cameras. It also reveals Android 11 with realme UI 2.0 out of the box. The phone will measure 162.5×74.8×8.8mm. It is backed by a 4,880mAh battery.

 

In addition to the Narzo 30 smartphones, Realme is also expected to launch the Buds Air 2 in India on the same day. Realme Buds Air 2 was recently teased by company CEO. The video shared by Sheth on Twitter lasts 45-seconds and shows off the active noise cancellation feature where the buds cancels outside noise so it doesn't reach your ear.

 

Realme Narzo 30A tipped to launch in India soon

Realme Narzo 30 Pro stops by at TENAA revealing key specifications

Realme Narzo 30 series tipped to launch in February last week

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy M21 price in India reduced by Rs 1,000

Nokia 5.4 first sale to be held today via Flipkart, Company Site

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing
Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing
Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies