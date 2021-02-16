Realme Buds Air 2 teased by company CEO

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has teased the Buds Air 2 through a video on Twitter which also confirms some key features of the earphones.

Realme Buds Air made a debut in India back in 2019 and now the Realme CEO for India and Europe, Madhav Sheth has teased the sequel, the Realme Buds Air 2 on Twitter through a video that also showcased some key features of the upcoming TWS earbuds by the company.

The video shared by Sheth on Twitter lasts 45-seconds and shows off the active noise cancellation feature where the buds cancels outside noise so it doesn't reach your ear. The ANC feature wasn't present on the original Buds Air but was introduced with the Buds Air Pro.

I enjoy noise-free music which comes in with the Active Noise Cancellation feature.#NoiseOffrealmeOn pic.twitter.com/VUUqnWkBrp — Madhav FutureX (@MadhavSheth1) February 15, 2021

The second feature it shows off is the transparency mode where the Buds will enable you to hear ambient noise so its easier to keep track of your surroundings or make a conversation with someone. The third feature showcased is the quick pairing feature through which the buds will get connected to your smartphone the moment you pop open the case of the TWS earbuds.

Some other developments we have regarding the Buds Air 2 include the TWS earbuds making an appearance on the Realme Link app. The screenshot that was shared, showed that Buds Air 2 were listed in the app's Add device > Audio section along with other already official Bluetooth earphones.

Interestingly, tipster Ishan Agarwal recently also shared a poster a few days back revealing that Realme is partnering up with EDM duo 'The Chainsmokers' to promote their upcoming TWS earbuds.