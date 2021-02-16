Advertisement

Realme Buds Air 2 teased by company CEO

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : February 16, 2021 12:03 pm

Latest News

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has teased the Buds Air 2 through a video on Twitter which also confirms some key features of the earphones.
Advertisement

Realme Buds Air made a debut in India back in 2019 and now the Realme CEO for India and Europe, Madhav Sheth has teased the sequel, the Realme Buds Air 2 on Twitter through a video that also showcased some key features of the upcoming TWS earbuds by the company. 

 

The video shared by Sheth on Twitter lasts 45-seconds and shows off the active noise cancellation feature where the buds cancels outside noise so it doesn't reach your ear. The ANC feature wasn't present on the original Buds Air but was introduced with the Buds Air Pro. 

 

 

Advertisement

The second feature it shows off is the transparency mode where the Buds will enable you to hear ambient noise so its easier to keep track of your surroundings or make a conversation with someone. The third feature showcased is the quick pairing feature through which the buds will get connected to your smartphone the moment you pop open the case of the TWS earbuds. 

 

Some other developments we have regarding the Buds Air 2 include the TWS earbuds making an appearance on the Realme Link app. The screenshot that was shared, showed that Buds Air 2 were listed in the app's Add device > Audio section along with other already official Bluetooth earphones. 

 

Realme Buds Air 2 leak

 

Interestingly, tipster Ishan Agarwal recently also shared a poster a few days back revealing that Realme is partnering up with EDM duo 'The Chainsmokers' to promote their upcoming TWS earbuds. 

Realme's 5G roadmap for 2021

Realme Buds Air 2 make an appearance in Realme Link app, launch imminent

India's smartphone market declines in 2020

Realme Narzo 30 series tipped to launch in February last week

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

iGear launches DualConnect wireless keyboard for Android, iOS, Windows devices

Facebook to launch its own smartwatch next year: Report

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing
Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing
Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies