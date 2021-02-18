Realme Narzo 30 series, Buds Air 2 launching in India on February 24

In addition to the Narzo 30 smartphones, Realme will also launch the Buds Air 2 in India on the same day.

Realme has now officially confirmed the Narzo 30 series launch date in India. The company will launch its new Narzo 30 Pro 5G and the Narzo 30A smartphones on February 24 in the country. Alongside, the company will also launch the Realme Buds Air 2 in India.



The digital launch is scheduled for Wednesday, February 24 at 12:30 P.M. It will be live streamed on Realme’s social media platforms: Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.



Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the Narzo 30 Pro 5G will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. He also said that the company will launch the 5G smartphone at “a never-before-seen price.” The phone is said to come with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will also feature a punch-hole display and vertically stacked rear cameras. It will come in two colour variants - blue and grey.

An earlier TENAA listing revealed that the device will come with a 6.5-inch display and quad rear cameras. It also reveals Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 out of the box. The phone will measure 162.5×74.8×8.8mm. It is backed by a 4,880mAh battery.

Flipkart has put up a microsite teasing the upcoming launch of Realme. This confirms that the upcoming Realme lineup will be available on the e-commerce site upon its launch in India.



Madhav Sheth, Vice President and CEO, Realme India & Europe also has posted an image on Twitter yesterday. He is holding the Narzo 30 Pro 5G phone and also the box of the phone.

