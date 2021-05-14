Realme Narzo 30 confirmed to feature 48MP triple camera

Realme Narzo 30 will be powered by Helio G95 chipset.

Realme will be launching the Realme Narzo 30 phone in Malaysia on May 18. Now ahead of the launch, the camera details of the upcoming smartphone have been revealed by the compnay.

As per a Realme Malaysia’s Facebook page post, Realme Narzo 30 will be featuring 48-megapixel triple camera. Also the compnay has shared a camera sample taken with the 48MP unit.

It reads "The 48MP AI Triple Camera on #narzo30 is capable of providing you excellent image quality and bring ultra-clear and rich details to your photos."

Earlier, it was confirmed that Realme Narzo 30 will feature a 90Hz refresh rate screen. However, there is no information on the screen size of the upcoming phone. It will feature a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and sport a punch-hole display.

Realme Narzo 30 will be powered by Helio G95 chipset. Further, the company has also confirmed that Realme Narzo 30 will be backed up by a 5,000mAh battery and 30W fast charging support. According to Realme, the battery can be charged up to 50 percent in just 25 minutes.

An unboxing video of the Realme Narzo 30 smartphone recently appeared on YouTube. The video confirmed that the phone will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display. The video reveals the design of the phone with an arrow-like design on the back.

The phone will have a triple camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel main camera, and a pair of 2-megapixel sensors. It will sport a front camera of 16-megapixel. It will run Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS. The phone measures 9.4mm in thickness and weighs 192 grams.