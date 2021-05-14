Advertisement

Realme Narzo 30 confirmed to feature 48MP triple camera

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 14, 2021 12:53 pm

Latest News

Realme Narzo 30 will be powered by Helio G95 chipset.
Advertisement

Realme will be launching the Realme Narzo 30 phone in Malaysia on May 18. Now ahead of the launch, the camera details of the upcoming smartphone have been revealed by the compnay.

 

As per a Realme Malaysia’s Facebook page post, Realme Narzo 30 will be featuring 48-megapixel triple camera. Also the compnay has shared a camera sample taken with the 48MP unit.

Advertisement

 

It reads "The 48MP AI Triple Camera on #narzo30 is capable of providing you excellent image quality and bring ultra-clear and rich details to your photos."

Realme Narzo 30

Earlier, it was confirmed that Realme Narzo 30 will feature a 90Hz refresh rate screen. However, there is no information on the screen size of the upcoming phone. It will feature a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and sport a punch-hole display.

 

Realme Narzo 30 will be powered by Helio G95 chipset. Further, the company has also confirmed that Realme Narzo 30 will be backed up by a 5,000mAh battery and 30W fast charging support. According to Realme, the battery can be charged up to 50 percent in just 25 minutes.

 

An unboxing video of the Realme Narzo 30 smartphone recently appeared on YouTube. The video confirmed that the phone will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display. The video reveals the design of the phone with an arrow-like design on the back.

 

The phone will have a triple camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel main camera, and a pair of 2-megapixel sensors. It will sport a front camera of 16-megapixel. It will run Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS. The phone measures 9.4mm in thickness and weighs 192 grams.

 

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G to go on first sale today in India at 12 pm

Realme Narzo 30 Geekbench listing reveals Helio G95, 6GB RAM

Realme Narzo 30 launching on May 18, purported hands-on video reveals the design

Realme Narzo 30 key specs confirmed ahead of May 18 launch

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

iQOO Neo 3s spotted on IMEI database

Realme 8 5G new variant launched with 4GB and 64GB storage for Rs 13,999

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies