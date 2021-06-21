Advertisement

Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Buds Q2 price leaked before launch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 21, 2021 3:57 pm

Latest News

Realme Narzo 30 4G and Narzo 30 5G will be come in two variants - 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage.
Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G along with Realme Buds Q2 and Realme 32-inch FHD TV will be launching in India on June 24. Now ahead of the launch, the the price of Realme Narzo 30 5G and Realme Buds Q2 have leaked online.


According to the tipster Gadgetsdata, Realme Narzo 30 4G and Narzo 30 5G will be come in two variants - 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. Both phones will get two colours - Racing Blue and Racing Silver. Further the tipster reveals that there might also be a 4+64GB variant later for Realme Narzo 30 (not for 5G variant).

 

For the pricing, Realme Narzo 30 starting price will be around - Rs 11,499 / Rs 11,999 while the Realme Narzo 30 5G starting price will be around - Rs 13,999 / Rs 14,499.

 

According to Yogesh (via realmetimes), Realme Buds Q2 will be priced in India at either Rs 2,899 or Rs 2,899.

 

Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G have already confirmed to be available on Flipkart after launch. As per Flipkart listing, Realme Narzo 30 5G will be powered by a Dimensity 700 SoC with Arm Mali G57. The phone will come with 5G Dual sim Dual standby.

 

Realme Narzo 30 will be powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. Both will come with 90Hz screen refresh rate. Both will run on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 out of the box and pack a 5000mAh battery.

 

The Realme Buds Q2 will be available on Amazon India, in addition to realme.com. As per the Amazon listing, the earbuds will be available in Black, and White colour. Realme Buds Q2 will come with active noise cancellation and up to 20 hours of total playback with the charging case and supports environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for calls. There will also be a dedicated game mode offering low latency of 88ms.

Realme Narzo 30 4G, Narzo 30 5G and Realme 32-inch FHD TV launching in India on June 24

Realme Buds Q2 listed on Amazon India, Notify Me option goes live

Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G Flipkart availability confirmed ahead of on June 24 launch

Realme Buds Q2 launching in India on June 24

Latest News from Realme

