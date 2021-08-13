Realme Narzo 10 Android 11 stable update rolling out in India

Realme Narzo 10 has received its Android 11 update based on Realme UI 2.0 in India. The phone was launched last year in May with Android 10 software out of the box.

Realme Narzo 10 Android 11 Update

The new build comes with version RMX2040_11_A.47 and it will rollout in a staged manner as announced on Realme’s forum. The update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days. The update optimises performance, improves stability, and fixes known issues.

Users can head over to Settings > Software Update to check whether their device has received the update. The update brings Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 new features for Realme Narzo 30. These include the new Enhanced Dark Mode, New App Drawer, System Cloner, Quick Return Bubble, Third-party Icon Support, Redesigned Notification Panel, Improved Game Space, and more.

Specs

Realme Narzo 10 features a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, 89.8% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 18W quick charge. It has 4GB RAM, 128GB storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with a microSD card slot.

For the camera. the phone has a quad rear camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/1.8, and 6P lens, an 8-megapixel 119° ultra wide-angle sensor with an f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an aperture of f/2.4, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is a 16-megapixel camera up front, with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling.

It is powered by Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU. The phone comes equipped with a rear fingerprint sensor.