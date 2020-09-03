Advertisement

Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, Adventurer Luggage and Realme Tote bag launched in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 03, 2020 2:48 pm

The brand has introduced Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, Realme Adventurer Luggage and Realme Tote bag in the country.

 

Realme has today announced the launch of its new range of lifestyle products in the country along with its Realme 7 series. The brand has introduced Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, Realme Adventurer Luggage and Realme Tote bag in the country. 

 

Realme lifestyle range pricing details

 

Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush comes with a price tag of Rs 1999 and it will be available for purchase from Flipkart and Realme.com starting from September 10. The Realme Adventurer Luggage is priced at Rs 2,999, while the Tote Bag comes with a price tag of Rs 999. The products will be available for purchase from Realme.com starting from September 10. 

 

Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush features

 

To start with, the toothbrush is available in White and Blue colour options. The Sonic Electric Toothbrush comes with four cleaning modes including Soft Mode for sensitive teeth, Clean Mode for daily use, White Mode for deep cleaning and Polish Mode for shining teeth. 

 

The toothbrush comes with 90 days of battery life and it also supports fast wireless charging support. The toothbrush comes with a metal-free brush head, which is 3.5mm thin. It comes with Duopant Antibacterial bristles that are claimed to remove 99.99 per cent of bacteria from the mouth. The electric toothbrush comes with a sonic motor that can vibrate up to 34,000 times in a minute.

 

Realme Adventurer Luggage and Realme Tote Bag

 

The Realme Adventurer Luggage comes with a lightweight FlexiCube design. It comes with Makrolon PolyCarbonate material that gives 40 per cent more strength than traditional ABS material. It comes with a capacity of 36-Litre. The luggage bag features TSA approved lock, YKK fastening 360-degree 60-mm rotating wheels and aluminum-magnesium alloy handles. 

 

The company has introduced a new Tote Bag that is available in Black and White colour options. The bag is made of matte TPU, which is extremely durable and resistant to wear and tear. It features an adjustable nylon belt that has been widened to 3.8cm for comfort and an increased capacity of 12-Litres. The lag comes with a bright, starry and reflective design inspired by the orbital planetary design.

 

