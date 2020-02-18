  • 13:49 Feb 18, 2020

Realme Link app for its upcoming IoT devices announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 18, 2020 1:42 pm

Dubbed as Realme Link, the app will serve for Realme IoT products that will be launched in the near future.

Realme has announced a new application for its upcoming IoT devices. Dubbed as Realme Link, the app will serve for Realme IoT products that will be launched in the near future. 

 

With this application, users turn their smartphone into a control centre. Users can view, operate and control all Realme IoT products right from the application. Furthermore, the company has revealed that the application will be pre-installed on every Realme smartphone in the future. “realme Link wants to provide a platform for our fans to have more connections with each other,” the company said in a statement. 

 

Currently, the company is asking for users’ opinion to choose the best icon for its upcoming Realme Link application. The company has posted four options for the app icon and users can vote for the best icon from the Realme community forum. 

 

Meanwhile, the company is reportedly working on its first fitness band. As per rumours, the Realme fitness band might be named Realme Sayhat. The upcoming Realme fitness band features a curved display. Users can control the fitness band via the upcoming Realme Link application. 

 

Meanwhile, the company revealed that it will be its latest Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphone in India. The brand has revealed that the smartphone will be launched in India on February 24. The company recently announced thatRealme X50 5G will also be announced online globally in Madrid on February 24.

 

Meanwhile, Realme in a poster on Weibo has now confirmed that the Realme X50 Pro will feature a 64 megapixels primary sensor for quad-camera setup. The phone will also support up to 20x hybrid zoom which means that the device is likely to be equipped with a telephoto camera as well.

