Realme Introduces the Realme GT Neo 2 in NEO Green

Realme has today officially announced the NEO Green color of Realme GT Neo 2. This is created by Realme Design Studio, the first design studio in the mobile industry, inspired by the concept of technology and vitality.

Based on the unique concept of combining technology and vitality, Realme Design Studio created the color that represents the personalities of Gen Z. The unique contrasting colors, especially the highly saturated neon green makes Realme GT NEO 2 a real eye-catcher.

In addition to the LAB color model, Realme Design Studio has also introduced three criteria of HAZE (haze), F/A (fluorescent color ratio) and RA (roughness) to enrich the color. The NEO Green is mixed with high saturated neon green and pure black in the ratio of 7:3. The roughness of the neon green part is polished to 0.25, which makes the color brighter. And at the same time, it provides a silkier touch.

The phone is the first in the industry to adopt the color of neon green in the highest saturation, says the company. It uses a 7 Nano-multilayers Process to increase the overall color saturation by 50% compared to the normal process. The designer utilized the contrast of two colors, neon green and black, with the design of the racetrack.

Realme has redeveloped the satin silky AG effect on the glass material to give it a comfortable and silky feel. The silky texture of the matte glass in neon green, paired with the black smooth glass, gives the back cover two different feels at the same time. The dual-tone finish also enables Realme GT NEO 2 to be scratch-resistant and anti-slip.

The inspiration of NEO Blue comes from the sunrise on the beach, and this color is presented vividly by the metallic coating. Similarly, the inspiration of NEO Black comes from the mysterious universe. Both options adopt the 7 Nano-multilayers Process to provide you with a comfortable in hand feel and a beautiful appearance.

Realme Design Studio, founded in 2019, is now co-managed by two renowned designers in the industry, Paco and Sire. Realme Design Studio has brought together more than 40 promising designers and created over 100 stunning works. The independent design team of Realme, the Realme Design Studio, specializes in industrial and visual design creation.

Meanwhile, Realme GT Neo2 will be launching in India on October 13. Realme GT Neo 2 will feature an E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 600Hz touch sampling rate. In addition, the phone is also confirmed to pack a Snapdragon 870 chipset under the hood.