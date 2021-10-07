Realme GT Neo2 launching in India on October 13

Realme GT Neo2 is now confirmed to be launching in India on October 13. The phone has already been launched in China. Realme has confirmed that it comes with a Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood.

The confirmation comes from Realme’s official Twitter handle. The tweet says that Realme GT Neo2 will be launching at 12:30 PM IST on October 13. Further, the tweet also confirms a 120Hz E4 AMOLED display and 65W SuperDart Charge.

A landing page of the smartphone is now live on Realme India’s website. The microsite also confirms that Realme GT Neo2 will feature an E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 600Hz touch sampling rate. In addition, the phone is also confirmed to pack a Snapdragon 870 chipset under the hood.

Realme GT Neo2 price

In China, the Realme GT Neo2 has been announced in three variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB model is priced at Yuan 2,499 (approx. Rs 28,500). On the other hand, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Yuan 2,699 (approx. Rs 30,800) respectively. The premium variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage comes at Yuan 2,999 (approx. Rs 34,200).

In India, the phone will likely be priced at around Rs 30,000. Realme’s teaser confirms that the phone will launch in a Green colour option. The phone is also said to launch in Black and Blue colour options in India.

Specifications

The phone features a 6.62-inch Full HD+ E4 AMOLED screen with (2400 × 1080 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with HDR10+, up to 1300 nits brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, DC dimming, Corning Gorilla Glass5 protection.

Under the hood, the Realme GT Neo2 packs Snapdragon 870 SoC which is paired with the Adreno 650 GPU GPU. In addition, it has up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel 119° Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel shooter.

As for software, the handset runs Android 11 with realme UI 2.0. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery supporting 65W ultra-fast flash charging that offers 0 to 100% charge in 36 minutes. In addition, it includes an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.