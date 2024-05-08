Realme GT Series India Comeback Confirmed For May, Realme GT 6 Expected

Realme introduced the GT 2 series of smartphones in India back in 2022. However, it has been almost two years since Realme released a successor to the series in the country. Meanwhile, the company continued to launch new devices in China but didn’t bring them to India. Recently, Realme has announced that the GT series will be making a comeback in India in May. The upcoming device is expected to be the Realme GT 6.

Realme GT Series India Comeback

Realme India made the announcement via its X handle, which said that the GT series would be coming back to India on the occasion of the brand’s 6th anniversary in the country. The 6th generation of Realme GT series device, potentially to be called Realme GT 6 or GT Neo 6, will target the mid-premium market segment, delivering flagship-level performance to the customers as per the brand.

Realme GT 6 Expected India Launch

Realme already debuted the first GT 6 series smartphone in China last month, dubbed Realme GT Neo 6 SE. However, the one arriving in India will likely be called the Realme GT 6 and will be a rebranded Realme GT Neo 6, which is set to launch in China tomorrow, May 9th. Realme India has confirmed via a microsite that the GT-series device will be coming to India in May 2024 itself.

According to listings that have appeared on the BIS website and various Benchmarking websites, the Realme GT 6 in India will get the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM. It would run on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 out of the box and will have a 5,500mAh battery (2,680mAh dual-cell) with 120W SuperVOOC fast charging. At the back, it could have a 50MP sensor as per the Camera FV-5 listing. The GT Neo 6 is confirmed to feature an IP65 dust and water resistance rating, which means the Realme GT 6 could also sport the same.

Finally, the GT Neo 6 is expected to have the same display as its younger sibling, the GT Neo 6 SE, which is a 6.78-inch 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED Display with 6,000 nits of peak brightness. One can expect the Realme GT 6 to have the same as well.