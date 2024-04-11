Realme claims to have launched World’s Brightest 6000 Nits Display phone

Realme has recently launched a new smartphone called the GT Neo 6 SE in China. The notable feature of this Realme smartphone is its BOE-manufactured 8T LTPO AMOLED display, which, according to the company’s claims, is the world’s brightest display on a smartphone so far. It can produce a local peak brightness of up to 6000 nits.

Realme GT Neo 6 SE: Price

The Realme GT Neo 6 SE comes in variants including:

8GB+256GB – 1799 yuan (approx Rs 20,730)

12GB+256GB – 1999 yuan (approx Rs 23,035)

16GB+256GB– 2199 yuan (approx Rs 25,830)

16GB+512GB– 2499 yuan (approx Rs 29,355)

Realme GT Neo 6 SE: Specs

The Realme GT Neo 6 SE sports a 8T LTPO AMOLED 6.78-inch 1.5K Resolution (2780 x 1264 pixels) BOE display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming and 6000 nits peak brightness.

This makes the Realme GT Neo 6 SE the world’s brightest smartphone display, exceeding the OnePlus 12 with 4500 nits brightness and the Honor Magic 6 series, which has a peak brightness of 5000 nits.

The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 Chipset paired with 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on Android 14 with a Realme UI 5.0 skin on top.

As for the optics, the GT Neo 6 SE has dual cameras on the back, including a 50-megapixel f/1.88 IMX882 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 IMX355 ultra wide angle lens. Meanwhile, the front houses a 32-megapixel f/2.45 IMX615 selfie camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Further, GT Neo 6 SE packs a 5,500mAh battery with 100W Fast charging support. Additionally, it includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, an X-axis linear vibration motor, an IR blaster, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and VC liquid cooling.