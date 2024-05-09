The Realme GT Neo 6 sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K Resolution (2780 x 1264 pixels) AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 450 ppi, 10-bit colours and 6000 nits peak brightness. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset paired up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. The phone runs on Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0 skin on top.

As for the optics, the GT Neo 6 has dual cameras on the back, including a 50-megapixel f/1.88 IMX882 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 IMX355 ultra wide angle lens. Meanwhile, the front houses a 32-megapixel f/2.45 IMX615 selfie camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Further, GT Neo 6 packs a 5,500mAh battery with 120W Fast charging support. Additionally, it includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, X-axis linear vibration motor, IR blaster, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and VC liquid cooling.